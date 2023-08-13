Motorcycle crash with pickup truck kills 2 in Brevard County, FHP says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman who were riding a motorcycle Saturday night through Brevard County died when the vehicle crashed into a pickup truck that had made a U-turn ahead of them on U.S. 1 (State Road 5), according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 11:07 p.m. in the innermost southbound lane, north of Ruby Street, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the motorcyclists — a 19-year-old Indialantic man operating the bike and an 18-year-old Palm Bay woman riding as a passenger — were both thrown off of the vehicle when it struck the rear of the pickup truck. The man had failed to slow the motorcycle in time to avoid the crash, the report states.

Troopers said the motorcyclists were pronounced dead at the scene, adding they were both wearing helmets in the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 54-year-old Melbourne woman, was not injured in the crash and remained at the scene, the report states.

FHP is still investigating.

No other details were shared.

