Orlando previews autonomous ‘SWAN’ shuttle for downtown’s Creative Village

ORLANDO, Fla. – The curtain rises Wednesday for yet another Beep-powered autonomous shuttle pilot program in Central Florida, this time covering downtown Orlando’s Creative Village.

The “SWAN” shuttles — short for “Shuttling with Autonomous Navigation” — will be unveiled Wednesday morning in Luminary Green Park during an event hosted by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 5 City Commissioner Regina Hill, LYNX CEO Tiffany Homler Hawkins and Beep CEO Joe Moye.

A six-month pilot program beginning Aug. 20 will send the shuttles along a one-mile, five-stop loop using the LYMMO Orange Line during off-peak hours. The loop is expected to connect LYNX Central Station to spots in and around Creative Village, such as the UCF/Valencia Downtown Campus, Luminary Green Park, Electronic Arts and the ACE school, a news release states.

The shuttles seat eight passengers and will be free to use, offering rides seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. to 10 :30 p.m.

Beep at latest was up in Altamonte Springs, expanding from operations in Lake Nona to offer “CraneRIDES” in Cranes Roost Park, a shuttle loop that began moving in late July and serves much the same purpose as “SWAN” is expected to in downtown Orlando.

