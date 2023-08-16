Police search Orlando home in Michelle Parker case, but turn up nothing

ORLANDO, Fla. – Police searched the backyard of a home near Texas Avenue Wednesday as part of the ongoing search for missing Orlando mother Michelle Parker.

According to the Orange County Property Appraiser’s website, the home belongs to Dale W. Smith. Police were seen looking around a concrete slab in the yard. The agency said nothing was found.

In 2011 Parker, 33, disappeared after dropping off her 3-year-old twins with ex-fiance Dale A. Smith, the children’s father. She was last seen at the Carter Glen Condominiums in the Lee Vista area.

That same day Smith and Parker appeared on an episode of “The People’s Court” in a dispute over a $5,000 engagement ring.

Police have searched several areas in Orange and Brevard counties for Parker over the years. One of the areas was a retention pond not far from Rose Boulevard, as well as nearby Lake Ellenor. Parker’s cell phone last sent a signal from that area. Only her phone has ever been found.

Dale A. Smith was named a suspect in Parker’s disappearance but was never arrested. Parker’s family always maintained that Dale A. Smith knew where Parker was and may have been involved in her disappearance.

Dale A. Smith has custody of the twins and has denied Parker’s family the ability to communicate with them, despite a law in Florida allowing for grandparents’ visitation rights that the Parkers helped push for. A court denied the family’s petition for visitation rights in 2018.

Orlando police ask anyone with information about the case to contact the agency or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

