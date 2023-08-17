Eustis Burger King assistant manager accused of stealing fanny pack from customer

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The assistant manager of a Burger King restaurant is Eustis was arrested on Wednesday after a customer reported losing a fanny pack, according to the police department.

In an affidavit, police said that the customer contacted them on July 28 after losing the fanny pack at the Burger King located at 1990 N. State Road 19 around three days prior.

The affidavit shows that the fanny pack held his ID cards, credit cards, around $7,000 cash, passport, diamond ring and other personal items.

According to the customer, he had forgotten his fanny pack after leaving the restaurant, but upon returning, he spoke to the assistant manager — John Figueroa, 53 — who told the customer that he didn’t know what happened to it.

Police said they were eventually able to get ahold of the surveillance video in the restaurant that night, which shows Figueroa moving the fanny pack to the counter.

Video shows that several employees searched through the bag, though they didn’t appear to take anything, police added.

Figueroa was seen taking the fanny pack to the back office, and he later took it from the restaurant while trying to hide it under some trash bags, investigators explained.

Police said that Figueroa was arrested shortly thereafter, though he denied taking the fanny pack, claiming that he didn’t see it again after bringing it to the back office.

Figueroa faces a charge of grand theft, and he is held on bond of $2,000.

