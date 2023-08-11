Tree camera catches suspect after months-long string of Orlando burglaries

ORLANDO, Fla. – A GoPro camera placed in a tree has helped Orlando police nab the suspect in a months-long series of burglaries, according to the police department.

Bernard Hills, 69, was booked on Aug. 2, according to jail records. Police said he is a “prolific offender” in the Parramore community.

An Orlando business had been the victim of theft several times over the course of a few months, which led the business to set up the camera in a nearby tree, according to a news release.

The camera was able to collect surveillance video of a man using a dolly cart to take things from the property, investigators said.

Bernard Hills, 69, was seen on camera using a moving dolly to remove objects from the property, according to police. (Orlando Police Department)

Upon handing over the video to Orlando police, detectives said they were able to identify Hills as the thief.

Hills faces over a dozen charges, including petit theft, grand theft, criminal mischief and eight counts of burglary.

The police department also reminded the public about Orlando Connect, a program aimed at integrating city-owned cameras with privately owned cameras from residents and business owners to help police deal with crime.

Participants can register their cameras with the city online, and law enforcement can request video evidence from the camera if a crime happens nearby.

For more information on the program or to register, visit the City of Orlando’s website by clicking here.

