Orlando Utilities Commission customers could see lower rates this year

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Utilities Commission announced it is expecting to lower fuel rates later this year.

According to the company, the change was approved by the OUC Board of Commissioners, making it the second fuel-rate decrease in four months.

OUC officials said the change will take effect on Oct. 1, pending a review by the Florida Public Service Commission.

The new monthly before-tax charges are expected to be as follows:

OUC Electric ( 1,000 kWh ): $132

OUC Water (10 kGAL): $23.25

In addition to the previous decrease, OUC customers can expect a total net average savings of around $15 per month for 1,000 kWh residential customers, the company stated in a release.

For more information on the changes, visit OUC’s website by clicking here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: