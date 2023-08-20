Detectives look to confirm connection between 2 armed robberies in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. – After two people were robbed at gunpoint in Deltona, on Friday night and early Sunday respectively, Volusia County detectives are now looking to confirm both cases were related, according to the sheriff’s office.

Though they occurred on separate days, the robberies were reported within about 100 feet of each other.

The first happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday outside of the Pizza Hut along Providence Boulevard, where an armed suspect demanded money from an employee sitting in her vehicle, according to a news release. A clerk at the nearby Circle K — located closer to Elkcam Boulevard — reported the second incident, telling investigators that a suspect wearing a “Scream” mask robbed him at gunpoint around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the release states.

Both victims described the suspect as a Black male who was armed with a rifle and was wearing black clothing, with the Pizza Hut employee reporting the individual was thin, in his 20s and wore either a black shirt or bandana to cover his face.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

No injuries were reported in either incident, the release states.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to contact the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-248-1777 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-8477 to stay anonymous.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: