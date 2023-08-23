Ready for pumpkin spice lattes? Skip Starbucks, try these Orlando area places

ORLANDO, Fla. – With the summer we’ve been having, lots of people would probably give anything for a taste of fall right now.

Well, the pumpkin spice lattes are here, and the good news is you can get them cold in most places.

Chains like Dunkin’ and Krispy Kreme have already released their pumpkin goodies, and Starbucks brings out its pumpkin spice latte for the 20th year on Thursday.

But why go to a national store when we have several PSL options right here in Orlando?

Here are a few cafes in the area where the pumpkin spice flows (or will flow soon):

Jeff’s Bagel Run — Two locations, Orlando and Ocoee

The popular bagel shop serves up fresh baked New York-style bagels every day, and also a selection of cold brew coffee drinks. You can get a pumpkin spice oat milk cold brew year-round.

Jeff’s Bagel Run is opening more locations around the Central Florida area in the coming months.

Foxtail Coffee Co. — Multiple locations

Foxtail started as an artisan coffee shop in Orlando and now they are all over Florida. The company said it’s releasing a fall menu, including pumpkin spice lattes, on Monday, Aug. 28.

Drunken Monkey — 444 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando

This longtime cafe in Orlando’s Milk District is known for its all-day breakfast, selection of soups, vegetarian food options and of course, coffee. And here you can pumpkin spice coffee all year long.

Lobos Coffee Roasters — 3000 Corrine Dr., Orlando

This Audubon Park coffee shop roasts its beans locally and carries a full menu of food and beverages. They’re bringing back their Florida PSL, a pumpkin spice latte with a twist of citrus, starting Labor Day weekend.

Picasso Moments Bakery — 8231 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando

This bakery has beautiful cakes and cookies, a to-go menu featuring curry and wraps, and a full drink menu that right now includes a pumpkin spice milk tea.

Fortuna Bakery — Multiple locations

This Colombian bakery features sweet and savory South American treats of all kinds, with locations in Orange, Osceola and Polk counties. They have two pumpkin drinks on the menu right now — a pumpkin frappe and a pumpkin cold brew.

