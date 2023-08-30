‘Concerned citizen’ turns in baby sea turtle to Flagler Beach police

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – A “concerned citizen” turned a baby sea turtle over to Flagler Beach police, according to the police department on Wednesday.

In a release, police said the citizen found the sea turtle on the beach before handing it over to one of the department’s patrol officers.

The release shows that the turtle has since been dubbed “Jeff Probst.”

According to police, Jeff Probst was turned over to the Flagler Turtle Patrol, a nonprofit aimed at protecting sea turtles in Flagler and Volusia counties.

