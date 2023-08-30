79º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

‘Concerned citizen’ turns in baby sea turtle to Flagler Beach police

Police nicknamed the turtle “Jeff Probst”

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Flagler Beach, Flagler County, Animals, Strange Florida
Jeff Probst the baby sea turtle (Flagler Beach Police Department)

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – A “concerned citizen” turned a baby sea turtle over to Flagler Beach police, according to the police department on Wednesday.

In a release, police said the citizen found the sea turtle on the beach before handing it over to one of the department’s patrol officers.

The release shows that the turtle has since been dubbed “Jeff Probst.”

According to police, Jeff Probst was turned over to the Flagler Turtle Patrol, a nonprofit aimed at protecting sea turtles in Flagler and Volusia counties.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email