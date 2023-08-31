Brightline’s Orlando-to-Miami connection launch delayed again; many September trips canceled

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline will not launch its high-speed rail service connecting Orlando to Miami until Sept. 22 at the earliest, according to the company’s social media accounts.

The company said it needs more time for the final stages of certification and testing, the posts read, adding Brightline has begun to contact impacted customers.

The move follows a previous delay announced Aug. 7, in which the company pushed a possible start date past Sept. 6 and instructed ticketholders to check their email for rebooking options.

The latest delay came down Wednesday, with the company canceling Orlando-to-Miami service from Sept. 7-21 and pitching to the Help Desk on its website for those with questions.

No certain start date has been announced.

We will not be launching service to or from Orlando from Sept. 7 – 21 and have already started engaging Guests whose travel has been impacted. Please visit the Help Desk on our website with questions or to connect with us. — Brightline (@GoBrightline) August 30, 2023

Brightline in June celebrated the completion of the rail line it plans to use for the Orlando-to-Miami route — including some 170 miles of new track and 56 bridges to extend the company’s reach — at the time planning to launch the service in the summer with one-way tickets starting at $79.

