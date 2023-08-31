90º
Kissimmee restaurant manager accused of raping teen worker in bathroom

31-year-old man arrested on sex battery charges

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Osceola County Sheriff's Office cruiser

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – An Osceola County restaurant manager was arrested on allegations of raping a teenage worker.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at a restaurant in Kissimmee around 1 a.m. on Aug. 26.

According to deputies, the teen said the manager cornered her in the bathroom.

No other details have been released, but Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is expected to provide more information during a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

News 6 will stream the news conference live in the video player above.

