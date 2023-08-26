Crash critically injures driver, prompts shutdown in Osceola County, FHP says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Old Tampa Highway was shut down in Campbell Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash left a driver with critical injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 9:18 a.m. as a 2019 Chevy Impala traveled westbound on Old Tampa Highway, approaching Vintage Street, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the Chevy’s driver — who troopers have so far only identified as a woman — lost control of the vehicle, causing it to run off the roadway to the right. The Chevy struck a ditch and railroad tracks, becoming overturned and ejecting the driver in the process, the report states.

The woman was hospitalized with critical injuries, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

A roadblock was established on Old Tampa Highway for eastbound and westbound lanes in the area of the crash.

FHP is still investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: