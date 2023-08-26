81º
Crash critically injures driver, prompts shutdown in Osceola County, FHP says

Crash reported on Old Tampa Highway near Vintage Street

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

FHP (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Old Tampa Highway was shut down in Campbell Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash left a driver with critical injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 9:18 a.m. as a 2019 Chevy Impala traveled westbound on Old Tampa Highway, approaching Vintage Street, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the Chevy’s driver — who troopers have so far only identified as a woman — lost control of the vehicle, causing it to run off the roadway to the right. The Chevy struck a ditch and railroad tracks, becoming overturned and ejecting the driver in the process, the report states.

The woman was hospitalized with critical injuries, troopers said.

A roadblock was established on Old Tampa Highway for eastbound and westbound lanes in the area of the crash.

FHP is still investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

