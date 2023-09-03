23-year-old man faces charges in ‘rash of Deltona car break-ins,’ deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man faces charges after being arrested for a “rash of car break-ins in Deltona this weekend,” according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they used video surveillance images and license plate reader data to identify 23-year-old Nicholas Coffey in relation to the break-ins.

According to a news release, Coffey was riding in a stolen Mercedes out of Ormond Beach with a second suspect when he committed the Deltona car breaks-ins.

Deputies said Coffey was caught on video around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday at a Deltona gas station in the stolen Mercedes. He made a purchase in the store, but had a face covering around his neck and his blue latex gloves on his hands, according to the release.

Coffey, who already had a warrant for his arrest in a separate case a detective was working, was recognized from the surveillance images with his “distinct face and neck tattoos,” deputies said.

“A review of Coffey’s social media also showed multiple photos of him wearing the same clothing seen in the gas station video and residential security videos. He also posted on social media about having a new Mercedes Benz,” the release read in part.

Deputies said a license plate reader showed the stolen Mercedes in Deltona from about 3 a.m. to 5:45 a.m. Saturday, the same timeframe of the rash of car breaks on Delaware Road, Illinois Avenue, Loblolly Street, Redbud Court, and Nickerbean Street.

Coffey was arrested in Daytona Beach on Sunday around 5 a.m. where he was arrested for the outstanding warrant.

According to the release, he did not deny being the subject caught on video, but also did not confess to the crimes.

Coffey faces charges of 11 counts of conspiracy to commit burglary of a conveyance and one count of conspiracy to commit attempted burglary of a conveyance, with a total bond of $57,500.

He has no bond on an additional charge of violation of probation for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and $15,000 bond for fraudulent use of a credit card.

The second suspect has not yet been identified, and the investigation is continuing, deputies said.

