ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was shot Monday night at a Taco Bell in Orlando, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said officers responded around 10:10 p.m. to the location at 2600 Orlando West Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital by family members and is in stable condition, police said.

Information regarding the shooter has not been released.

