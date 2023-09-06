Body of windsurfer who went missing on Banana River recovered

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The body of a 60-year-old man who went missing while windsurfing on the Banana River has been recovered, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to FDLE, a medical examiner’s report shows Greggory Johnston, of Merritt Island, drowned while windsurfing during a tropical storm warning. Johnston’s death is now considered the second death caused by Idalia in Florida.

Johnson went missing Wednesday evening and his car was found in the area of Kelly Park, where crews began their search for the man.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Johnston’s board and windsurfing sail were recovered on the eastern shore of the river, across from the park, Thursday morning.

News 6 recorded big waves Wednesday close to Kelly Park at Port Canaveral and later saw daring surfers braving the waters at the Cocoa Beach Pier.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: