Search underway for missing windsurfer on Banana River

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a windsurfer who has been missing since Wednesday night.

Deputies said they’re searching for 60-year-old Greggory Johnson, of Merritt Island, whose car was found in the area of Kelly Park, where the search is taking place.

The search began around 7 p.m. Wednesday after the sheriff’s office got a report that Johnson had been windsurfing on the Banana River and had not returned.

Johnson’s board and windsurfing sail were recovered on the eastern shore of the river, across from the park, Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office is still searching for Johnson, who was described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall with a stocky build and gray hair. He was last seen wearing black shorts.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-633-7162.

