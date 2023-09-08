Man found guilty in fatal shooting of 18-year-old outside Daytona Beach middle school

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A jury on Thursday found a 21-year-old man guilty in the November 2019 fatal shooting and robbery of an 18-year-old in Daytona Beach.

Shyheem Rainge was 17 when he was arrested in the shooting of 18-year-old Eric Gordon. Rainge was ultimately found guilty of second-degree murder.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said Gordon was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of a car near Campbell Middle School with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses in the area told officers they heard gunshots. The driver’s door of the vehicle was shot multiple times from the outside, officials said.

The state attorney’s office said Rainge ran from the scene. Witnesses helped identify Rainge, who was the shooter in a planned robbery.

Selvina Bernard, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, was also arrested and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in 2022. Bernard will be sentenced in October.

