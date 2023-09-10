Apopka police search for missing 18-year-old woman

APOPKA, Fla. – Apopka police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing 18-year-old woman.

According to a news release, Lee Nixoniasky Leclerc was last seen on Saturday leaving her residence around 5:55 a.m.

Leclerc is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Leclerc was last seen wearing a white tank top, with dark pants, and a bonnet on her head.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Lee Nixoniasky Leclerc please call Apopka police at 407-703-1757.

