Man arrested in Apopka cemetery vandalism case, police say

Damage is seen on the gravestone of 7-year-old Camari Dennison at Edgewood Cemetery. The gravestone of his brother, Cornelius, has been stolen.

APOPKA, Fla. – Police in Apopka have arrested a man in connection with the vandalism of one headstone and the theft of another at Apopka’s Edgewood Cemetery last weekend.

Police say Deshawn Russell, 19, was arrested and faces charges of felony criminal mischief/damaging a burial headstone, and grand theft.

The headstone for 6-year-old Camari Dennison’s grave was damaged on Sept. 2 at Edgewood Cemetery. Camari was killed in 2017 when he was hit by a vehicle.

The headstone next to Camari’s was stolen. That was for the grave of Camari’s brother, 20-year-old Carneilous Dennison, who was shot and killed in 2018.

Deshawn Russell. (Apopka Police Department)

Police say video provided by the community led to Russell’s arrest. In addition to finding Carneilous’ gravestone, police say they also seized several firearms.

The investigation remains open and active, and additional charges and arrests may happen, police said.

