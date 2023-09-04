‘They can’t even rest:’ Apopka police investigate after gravestones are vandalized, stolen

Damage is seen on the gravestone of 7-year-old Camari Dennison at Edgewood Cemetery. The gravestone of his brother, Cornelius, has been stolen.

APOPKA, Fla. – Police are investigating after some gravestones were damaged or stolen over the weekend.

“My son has nothing to do with this, he was 6,” said Monica Zow, who said she found out that her son’s grave was damaged and his brother’s tombstone was stolen. “He can’t even rest, they can’t even rest.”

Zow showed News 6 the damaged headstone of her son Camari Dennison, which is located at Edgewood Cemetery in Apopka. You could still see the markings after it was hit and at one point knocked over.

“Some guys came out and shot the two graves up and took Cornelius’s actual tombstone,” said Zow.

Zow says she only knew this happened after multiple social media videos were sent to her of multiple suspects vandalizing the two graves.

Camari Dennison died back in 2017 after being hit by a vehicle, the driver was not charged in that case.

Camari’s brother, Cornelius died a year later in 2018 after being shot and killed in Apopka.

In one of the social media videos, you can hear a person say, “Happy Birthday, Happy Birthday.”

Zow sent three videos to News 6 after sending them to Apopka Police, and in one you can see a suspect riding around in a vehicle with a weapon and Cornelius’s tombstone.

Another video shows those same people use the 20-year-old’s tombstone to knock over his little brother’s headstone.

“Like why, he has nothing to do with this, they’re dead already, like only a coward will go and do this to them,” Zow said.

We did talk with the mother of Cornelius, who chose not to go on camera, but says she simply wants one thing and that is to get her son’s tombstone back.

“We still grieving from the loss of these brothers, we still grieving,” said Zow.

Zow says that she doesn’t know the people in the video, but she does want them to be held accountable.

“These boys want to be famous, I’m going to make them famous, but they also have to answer to this. However way they answer, they got to answer to this,” said Zow.

News 6 tried to reach out to the cemetery for comment, but with it being owned and maintained by the City of Apopka no one was available for comment due to the holiday.

Zow says at this time it is still too early to know how much this damage will cost both families.

If anyone has any information about this case, you are encouraged to call Apopka Police.

