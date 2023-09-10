‘She was innocent:’ Apopka family demands justice after police say third grave was vandalized

APOPKA, Fla. – A day after a man faced was arrested for stealing a headstone and vandalizing another, a family has come forward saying their loved one’s grave was also vandalized the same night as two others.

“She was innocent when she got killed, so I don’t understand like why they are still after her,” LaShunda Reed said.

Reed alongside Gregory and Zykerria Simmons talked to News 6 at the Edgewood Cemetery and said their loved one’s, 15-year-old Nykerria Simmons, grave was vandalized.

Simmons was killed back in 2020 during a drive-by shooting at an Apopka gas station. No suspects have been named in that case.

“The edge of the grave, the whole thing came up, " Gregory Simmons said. “It was kinda like kicked back and she had flower lights around.”

Simmons showed News 6 even a cracked placement left behind by vandals, as he described all the damage caused in this incident.

Apopka police have been investigating since those same vandals used social media to film themselves causing damage to multiple graves.

While at Edgewood cemetery with the Simmons family News asked if there was a relationship between Nykeria and the other two graves damaged.

Both Reed and Simmons said, “They’re friends” when referring to Nykeria and the Dennison family.

Simmons says Nykeria and Carnelious Dennison were long-time friends.

It was Dennison’s tombstone that was stolen, and his little brother Camari’s grave that was vandalized.

6-year-old Camari died back in 2017 after being hit by a vehicle, and a year later Carnelious was shot and killed.

Apopka police have arrested one suspect, 19-year-old Deshawn Russel who saw a judge Friday.

Court records show Russell was already on a pre-trial diversion program from a separate case before police say he stole a tombstone and vandalized graves.

Russell’s bond is now set at around $7,500.

Reed, in reaction, said, “I feel like that’s not enough... more should have been done, I feel like they should’ve held them in there without bond.”

A judge has set bond requirements for Russel saying he is to have no contact with the family of the deceased, go to the Edgewood cemetery, or be on social media pertaining to the Dennisons.

Apopka Police have said there may be more arrests.

Again this case is still under investigation, If you have any information you are encouraged to call Apopka police at 407-703-1771.

