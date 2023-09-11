Homicide investigation underway in Daytona Beach after man found dead

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Sunday night in Daytona Beach, according to police.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said officers responded around 11:45 p.m. to Jean Street for reports of a stabbing and found 24-year-old Donnell Williams with a gunshot wound.

Williams was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The department did not specify whether the man was stabbed or just suffered a gunshot wound.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Zachary Ravi at 386-671-5245 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.

An investigation is ongoing.

