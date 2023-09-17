1 dead after home invaders get shot in West Melbourne, police say

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – Two people accused of forcefully entering an apartment in West Melbourne early Sunday were shot by the person living there and one of them has since succumbed to their injuries, according to police.

Patrol units responded to the Reserves of Melbourne apartment complex regarding a report of a shooting inside of an apartment, learning at the scene that “multiple subjects, possibly armed with a firearm had forcefully entered the apartment,” according to a statement on social media.

The Facebook post went on to describe how the individual living in the unit fired multiple times at the alleged home invaders, shooting two of them.

One of the people who were shot was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said. The other subject showed up at a hospital via some other means of transport and is currently being treated, according to the post.

Detectives at latest were working to determine a sequence of events in the shooting, as well as to learn what they could about the shooter’s potential relationship to any of the subjects.

