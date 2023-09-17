Mattel announces ‘Queen of Salsa’ Celia Cruz Barbie doll

ORLANDO, Fla. – The “Queen of Salsa” Celia Cruz now has her own Barbie doll, according to an announcement by Mattel.

Mattel, Barbie’s parent company, posted on social media that Cruz will be the latest Barbie Inspiring Women doll.

“She’s an award-winning musical icon whose career spanned over six decades and 75 albums, all while honoring her heritage and introducing Afro-Cuban music to the mainstream. A true role model, Celia Cruz’s dazzling artistry and legacy continues to inspire girls around the globe to use their voice to make a difference,” the post read in part.

According to Mattel, the Barbie Inspiring Women series “pays tribute to incredible heroines of their time; courageous women who took risks, changed rules, and paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before.”

The announcement comes as Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off on Sept. 15. The month-long event is meant to recognize the cultures that stem from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America.

Recently, the U.S. Mint also announced that in 2024 there will be a Celia Cruz quarter, the 14th coin in the American Women Quarters Program.

The heads side of the coin will feature a portrait of George Washington while the tails side will shoe a “a dynamic depiction of Celia Cruz flashing her dazzling smile while performing in a rumba style dress,” according to a news release.

