Seminole County to discuss Oviedo road extension aimed at easing traffic

OVIEDO, Fla. – Seminole County announced that it will hold a public meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss possibly extending Slavia Road in Oviedo.

According to county officials, the proposal would extend Slavia Road to the east to provide another route for drivers traveling from Aloma Avenue to Alafaya Trail.

“The purpose of the study is to evaluate potential alignments, including right of way impacts, environmental impacts, stormwater needs and cost,” the county’s website reads.

Seminole County Public Works stated in a release that the area has suffered from high traffic volume, so the extension could help alleviate congestion along Chapan Road and Mitchell Hammock Road.

County leaders said that the plan being considered is a four-lane roadway stretching just over a mile long. Several plans are under consideration, as shown below.

Oviedo has been trying to tackle issues with traffic since last year, with Mayor Megan Sladek asking residents to walk or bike to help ease the gridlock plaguing the city.

The public meeting will be held at the Oviedo Mall Community Room at 6 p.m., with a presentation on the study set to start at 6:15 p.m. During the event, attendees will be able to provide comments and speak with project team members after the presentation.

Alternatively, residents can join virtually from their computer, tablet or mobile device at 6 p.m. To do so, register ahead of time by clicking here.

For more information on the meeting and proposal, visit the county’s website here.

