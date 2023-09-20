Brevard County man accused of killing son in 2021 indicted on murder charge

PALM BAY, Fla. – A Brevard County man accused of killing his son two years ago will now face murder charges for the boy’s death a month after rejecting a plea deal in the case.

On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Jason Godleski for first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter of a child, neglect of a child with great bodily harm, child abuse and tampering with evidence.

Jason Godleski, 35, was supposed to agree to a plea deal that included manslaughter charges in the beating death of Noah Godleski, 12, in 2021, but last month the man rejected the deal.

Palm Bay police said Jason Godleski beat Noah Godleski severely in the family’s home in October 2021, then locked him in a laundry room without medical attention. Investigators said he then took his girlfriend, Samarial Dubose, and their three children out of the state, leaving the 12-year-old in the laundry room.

Police said when they found the boy’s body, he had been dead for some time.

Dubose accepted a plea deal in July 2023 and is serving 30 years in state prison for aggravated manslaughter and other charges.

No trial date for Godleski has been set yet.

