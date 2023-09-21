Man arrested on murder charge in Kissimmee shooting

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man was arrested Wednesday on murder charges in a fatal shooting that happened earlier this year, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.

Kissimmee police said they took 29-year-old Diaquan Doherty into custody days after a warrant was filed for his arrest.

Arrested! 🚨 Diaquan Doherty was successfully apprehended just days after KPD filed an arrest warrant for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. pic.twitter.com/bziR9Y2LwJ — Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) September 20, 2023

The department said the shooting happened at Mighty Wings earlier this year.

Doherty shot at several people, killing Jahkai Mack, police said.

“Doherty was shot in the leg during the incident, however, the investigation determined that Doherty was the primary aggressor and other individuals involved in the shooting returned fire in self-defense,” police said in a Facebook post.

Doherty faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held without bond.

