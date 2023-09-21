81º
Man arrested on murder charge in Kissimmee shooting

Diaquan Doherty, 29, faces charges of murder, firearm possession

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Diaquan Doherty, 29 (Osceola County Jail)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man was arrested Wednesday on murder charges in a fatal shooting that happened earlier this year, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.

Kissimmee police said they took 29-year-old Diaquan Doherty into custody days after a warrant was filed for his arrest.

The department said the shooting happened at Mighty Wings earlier this year.

Doherty shot at several people, killing Jahkai Mack, police said.

“Doherty was shot in the leg during the incident, however, the investigation determined that Doherty was the primary aggressor and other individuals involved in the shooting returned fire in self-defense,” police said in a Facebook post.

Doherty faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held without bond.

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

