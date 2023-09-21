Your Florida Daily: DeSantis unveils energy platform, NHC monitoring 2 systems in Atlantic

Gov. Ron DeSantis is revealing is energy plan for his 2024 run for the White House.

He promised to cut gas prices in half if he’s elected president.

“I will restore America’s energy independence. We will use our energy dominance to deny our enemies revenue, we will bankrupt their ability to threaten America,” DeSantis said.

Speaking in Texas, DeSantis said he’ll expand oil drilling and approve more pipelines with the goal to cut the cost of gas back down to $2 a gallon by 2025.

He also vowed to pull the U.S. out of several environmental agreements, including the Paris Climate Accords.

Meantime, here in Florida, the governor announced $1,000 bonuses for all Florida first responders and noted at a press conference that checks would be mailed out soon.

If you have coverage through Citizens Property Insurance, you need to keep an eye on your mailbox.

The company is sending out letters to 304,000 policyholders with offers to switch to a private insurer.

Customers must respond by the Oct. 10 deadline, or their policies will automatically default to the private insurance company, likely at a much higher premium.

Citizens has roughly 1.4 million policies statewide.

They have grown at a historic rate in recent years as other companies have pulled out of Florida.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas in the Atlantic that have the potential to develop later this week and into the weekend.

According to the NHC, a non-tropical low-pressure system is expected to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the east of Florida’s peninsula.

Forecasters said the low will likely bring gusty winds, heavy rain and high surf to parts of Florida this week, but on the other side is more comfortable dry air with highs in the upper 80s.

Random Florida Fact

Florida is known today as a solid red state with a Republican governor and Republican-majority legislature.

But until the last quarter of the 20th century, most Floridians were registered to vote as Democrats, and state leadership was dominated by Democrats.

By the early 21st century, however, the gap between the number of Democratic and Republican voters had narrowed considerably.

By 2007, Republicans outweighed Democrats in the legislature, and two Republican governors had been elected in succession