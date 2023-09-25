Orange County YMCA announces closure due to rising costs

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A YMCA in Orange County is scheduled to close up shop at the end of October as costs continue to rise, according to YMCA officials on Monday.

In a statement to News 6, YMCA officials said that the last day of operations at the Avalon Park location will be on Oct. 28 “due to market conditions driving higher costs, which have unfortunately surpassed what we are able to afford in order to sustain operations at this leased facility.”

As a community-supported nonprofit, the Y is actively fundraising throughout the year across all of our locations to provide scholarships for kids to play sports, go to camp, and learn to swim. We also raise funds to be able to provide Y memberships to families in need. Our website has ways to learn more and to give ymcacf.org/give. The pandemic severely impacted our Y and so as we emerge, we are redefining how to sustainably meet the evolving needs of our community. At Avalon Park, we will continue to provide youth sports this fall, as well as continue offering before and after school as ways to keep strengthening the community. Statement from YMCA on Avalon Park location's closure

Despite its closure, the YMCA of Central Florida has a number of other locations available, which include the following:

Blanchard Park

Downtown Orlando

Dr. P. Phillips

Frank DeLuca

Golden Triangle

J. Douglas Williams

Lake Nona

Leonard & Marjorie Williams Family YMCA

Osceola County

Osceola YMCA Learning Center

Oviedo

Roper

South Orlando

The Learning Center at Lake Buena Vista

The Learning Center at Sherberth

Titusville

Wayne Densch

Winter Park

For more information on locations and services offered, visit the YMCA of Central Florida’s website here. To donate, click here.

