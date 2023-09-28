8-year-old leukemia survivor gets a sweet adventure thanks to Make-A-Wish

ORLANDO, Fla. – For Pierce Kight, 8, candy is everything, and little by little he grabbed some of his favorites on Thursday.

Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the IT’SUGAR candy store, Pierce was able to shop along with his brothers all for free.

And not just that, he also got a golden ticket to visit Las Olas Confections Factory in Orlando on Wednesday, where he learned how to make chocolate. It’s something his mom said he’s been wanting to do.

“I can’t even put it into words because you don’t think of this when you’re going through the battle,” Becky Kight said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

She said Pierce was four years old when he was diagnosed with leukemia, but he is now in remission.

“You just think day-to-day, so where we are at this point now, it’s just...” she said.

With tears, she explained how hard it is to look back, but looking forward, she said her little guy has a sweet future ahead of him with his loved ones.

“We are just waiting for the five-year mark to be completely done hopefully, so yeah,” Kight said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: