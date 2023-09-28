Clermont man accused of pointing bow and arrow at people inside car

CLERMONT, Fla. – A man was arrested late Wednesday in a Clermont Planet Fitness parking lot, accused of pointing a bow and arrow at people in a car, according to police.

Officers reported they arrived to find 34-year-old Matthew Del Pino, of Clermont, shirtless near his own car in the parking lot along U.S. 27.

Records show officers detained Del Pino while they investigated. Police said a bow and arrow were eventually found in a nearby grass median.

Police said Del Pino admitted he had shot the bow and arrow once, but denied he pointed it at anyone.

Two people in another vehicle told police they saw Del Pino waving the bow and arrow around, pointing it at them and staring at them, records show. The driver said they took off out of the parking lot to get away from Del Pino, according to police.

Del Pino faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, was given a $2,000 bond and remains behind bars at the time of this report. He is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 23.

