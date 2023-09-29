Former Sumter paramedic accused of raping co-worker in back of ambulance

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Sumter County man and former paramedic accused of raping his co-worker in the back of an ambulance last year was arrested this week to face a charge of sexual assault.

Gabriel Trujillo, 39, allegedly forced himself on an emergency medical technician who was working her assigned shift with him for American Medical Response on July 15, 2022, in an ambulance parked at a church in Wildwood, according to a warrant affidavit.

It reportedly happened after the EMT informed Trujillo she was going to take a nap on the gurney, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, the woman asked Trujillo if he wanted to rest in the back of the ambulance. Trujillo said no, but the woman claims she heard Trujillo open the side door of the ambulance shortly after she fell asleep, thinking he had changed his mind and was going to rest on a bench seat where she had placed her things, the affidavit states.

When the EMT got up to move her belongings, she said Trujillo approached her, kissed her and removed her clothing before having sex with her against her will, the affidavit states.

In shock afterward, the EMT claims she heard Trujillo say, “Now you can lay down,” according to the affidavit.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

When a detective tried to get a statement from Trujillo, he responded by saying he had hired an attorney and would not be providing one, according to the affidavit.

Trujillo was booked the morning of Sept. 25, given a $10,000 bond and was released with an ankle monitor before noon, records show.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: