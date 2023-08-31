85º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man sought after running from traffic stop in Sumter County, deputies say

Details of traffic stop not released

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Sumter County, Traffic
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Sumter County deputies are searching for a man who ran away Thursday morning from a traffic stop, according to sheriff’s officials.

The sheriff’s office said deputies, including K9s, are searching for the man in the area of County Road 470 and County Road 463B in Lake Panasoffkee.

The man was described as being in his 20s and wearing a red shirt with black shorts.

Details of why deputies conducted a traffic stop have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email