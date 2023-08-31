Man sought after running from traffic stop in Sumter County, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Sumter County deputies are searching for a man who ran away Thursday morning from a traffic stop, according to sheriff’s officials.

The sheriff’s office said deputies, including K9s, are searching for the man in the area of County Road 470 and County Road 463B in Lake Panasoffkee.

The man was described as being in his 20s and wearing a red shirt with black shorts.

Details of why deputies conducted a traffic stop have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: