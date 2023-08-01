Man arrested after FHP pursuit from Tampa to Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Tampa man was arrested in Sumter County after leading Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a pursuit through three counties.

Daquann Stephens, 24, was arrested Sunday on several charges, including a warrant out of Hillsborough County for battery domestic violence.

Troopers say Stephens fled a traffic stop in Hillsborough County Sunday evening, heading north on I-75 into Pasco County. Troopers say he drove, recklessly, into Hernando County, getting off at State Road 50. Troopers tried to stop him but they say he continued to flee.

They say Stephens continued to flee eastbound into Sumter County, then north on State Road 471. The fleeing vehicle made its way to I-75 at County Road 470, and troopers say they tried a PIT maneuver to stop Stephens, but he got away again.

Troopers say they eventually caught up with Stephens when he got off the interstate at State Road 44 and drove into a gas station parking lot. They say they were able to block him in and take him into custody.

Stephens was booked into Sumter County Jail. In addition to the Hillsborough County warrant, Stephens is also facing charges of fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, felony driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of marijuana.

