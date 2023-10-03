Florida man faces charges in Villages black market erectile dysfunction drug case

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A man from The Villages is facing a year in prison after allegedly stockpiling erectile dysfunction medications and is accused of planning to distribute them.

Federal prosecutors say Reginald Kincer, 77, had more than $1,800 in erectile dysfunction drugs sent to him, which he got without a prescription from a licensed doctor.

The Justice Department says Kincer planned to distribute the drugs locally and outside of Florida.

According to the charging document, the drugs were found during a search of Kincer’s home by the Department of Homeland Security while executing a search warrant in 2018. No information was provided about why Kincer is facing these drug-related charges now.

A trial is expected to happen in November. He could face up to a year in federal prison and a fine of up to $10,000 if found guilty.

It’s not Kincer’s first drug arrest. He was arrested back in 2020 for possession of several drugs, including marijuana, MDMA and psilocybin. He was found guilty in 2021 and given three years probation, according to Sumter County court records.

