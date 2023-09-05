90º
The Villages man seriously hurt when golf cart hits car

Wreck happened on Woodridge Drive

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: The Villages, Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – An 89-year-old The Villages man was seriously injured Tuesday morning when he turned his golf cart and hit a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. on Woodridge Drive.

According to a crash report, the man was driving a golf cart along Woodridge Drive when he turned into the path of the vehicle and hit the passenger side.

It is unknown whether the man was taken to the hospital, but his injuries were described as serious.

The driver of the vehicle and his passenger were uninjured.

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

