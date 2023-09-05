The Villages man seriously hurt when golf cart hits car

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – An 89-year-old The Villages man was seriously injured Tuesday morning when he turned his golf cart and hit a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. on Woodridge Drive.

According to a crash report, the man was driving a golf cart along Woodridge Drive when he turned into the path of the vehicle and hit the passenger side.

It is unknown whether the man was taken to the hospital, but his injuries were described as serious.

The driver of the vehicle and his passenger were uninjured.

