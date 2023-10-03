Orlando Pride win in matchup against Angel City

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Pride won in the team’s Monday-night matchup against Angel City, ending the game at 1-0.

The singular goal was scored around 22 minutes into the match by the Pride’s striker Adriana, ending the first half of the game with a solid lead.

In the second half, the Angel City made several substitutions and tried to regain their momentum, but a strong defense by the Pride kept them at bay.

More than 10 minutes into overtime, the game ended in the Pride’s favor.

Two of the three all-time meets between the Pride and Angel City saw game-changing goals toward the end of the game, meaning Monday’s win broke the long-held streak for both teams.

The Pride’s next game is set to be against the Racing Louisville. That match will be held on Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m.