Orlando Pride down North Carolina Courage 2-1 at home

FILE PHOTO - Orlando Pride forward Adriana (9) plays during an NWSL soccer match against the Portland Thorns FC, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Pride scored a 2-1 victory over the visiting North Carolina Courage at Exploria Stadium on Sunday evening.

Ally Watt netted a goal in the first minute scoring the fastest goal in club history. Adriana added a second score to secure the win in the 33rd minute.

The win is the Pride’s sixth home win of the season, which ties the Club record set back in 2017.

[TRENDING: A cool front is on the way to Central Florida | Arrest made in hit-and-run crash that killed 19-year-old Orlando man, troopers say | Become a News 6 Insider]

“Massive win tonight. We are running out of games now with only three games to go. We have to give absolutely everything,” Pride coach Seb Hines said. “. I am so happy that we were able to get up in the game and take our opportunities. A lot of credit has to go to the players because they are the ones that are competing and going out there day in and day out in training and performing at such a high level.”

Orlando improves to 6-0-0 when scoring first this season.

The Pride next play Angel City FC on Oct. 2

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: