Orlando Pride fall on the road 1-0 to OL Reign

FILE PHOTO - HARRISON, NEW JERSEY - MAY 14: Anna Moorhouse #21 of the Orlando Pride clears the ball against the NJ/NY Gotham FC in the first half at Red Bull Arena on May 14, 2023 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Orlando Pride fell 1-0 on the road Sunday after playing most of their game against the OL Reign with 10 players.

Pride keeper Anna Moorhouse picked up the red card in the third minute after she clipped forward Bethany Balcer’s foot outside of the box.

Reign forward Jordyn Huitema scored the game’s only goal in the 49th minute

[TRENDING: Teen arrested in drive-by shooting that killed man, 6-year-old girl in Orlando, police say | Jury selection to start in Othal Wallace trial | Become a News 6 Insider]

We battled hard but we fall just short.#PrideOrDie pic.twitter.com/vOWJWgBeB2 — Orlando Pride (@ORLPride) September 4, 2023

“I think everyone could see there was a real togetherness here today after going down a player so early on. You do all the preparation to win a game of football and then within two or three minutes you are down a player, so then you have to be adaptable, and you have to adjust,” Pride head coach Seb Hines said after the game. “It really challenged our players defensively and, coming into an environment like this against some of the players of the opponent, is difficult but I am really proud of the players and how they coped with a lot of difficult moments and their real togetherness. Obviously disappointed with the result, but not too much on the performance.”

The Pride will have a two-week break before returning back home to Exploria Stadium to take on the North Carolina Courage on Sept. 17

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: