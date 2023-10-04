Police investigating after person shot at Maitland apartment complex

Maitland police said they are investigating an “incident” near the intersection of Maitland Summit Boulevard and Summit Centre Way on Wednesday afternoon

MAITLAND, Fla. – Police are looking for a suspect after a person was shot on Wednesday afternoon at The Arbors at Maitland Summit apartments near Maitland Summit Boulevard and Summit Centre Way.

According to the Maitland police, the shooting is an isolated incident and the person who was shot was in stable condition.

Maitland police said if you live, work or travel through that area, expect possible road closures, detours and other delays.

No information on the suspect of their description was released.

The investigation is still active as of 2:30 p.m., police said.

Police ask that if anyone witnessed the incident to please contact them by calling the nonemergency telephone number at 407-539-6262. If you wish to remain anonymous you may email tips@maitlandpd.org or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest.

