Flagler student accused of pointing fake gun, threatening to shoot 2 other students

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after threatening with a fake gun to shoot two fellow students at Flagler Palm Coast High School, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said the teen pointed a “colorful gun” at the two victims as they were walking into the gym. The victims told the school resource deputy the 15-year-old pulled the trigger several times and threatened to shoot them, sheriff’s officials said.

The victims ran into a nearby bathroom to hide, but the teen waited until they came back out to continue threatening them, according to deputies. The students later realized the gun had an orange tip, the sheriff’s office said.

“Never, ever threaten someone’s life, even with a fake gun,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a release. “A prank like this will only get you arrested. This type of behavior will not be tolerated in our schools. Fortunately, this was a fake gun, and the student immediately reported the incident and did exactly what they should have when threatened. Parents, talk to your children and be the sheriff in your home. Otherwise, we will be, and your kid will be arrested!”

The 15-year-old was then arrested.

“We applaud the student who immediately reported this incident to a staff member. She saw something and then said something. Although it appears this was a toy gun, we must take every incident in which a weapon is reported to be on any of our campuses seriously. We thank the quick actions of our campus staff as well as the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in response to the alleged threat,” Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore said in the release.

The teen faces charges of felony aggravated assault and improper exhibition of a firearm.

