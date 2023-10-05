Orlando man accused of trying to kill ex’s new boyfriend in roadway shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando man was arrested on Wednesday after a shooting earlier this summer involving his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

In an affidavit, deputies said that they received a call on July 22 about a battery near a 7-Eleven convenience store along East Colonial Drive.

Upon arrival, they found a man who explained he had been driving on the road when his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend — identified as Hashemi Vazquez, 33 — pulled up next to his vehicle and pointed a gun at him, the affidavit says.

According to investigators, Vazquez then allegedly shot the man’s car several times, prompting the man to speed away while Vazquez fled in the other direction.

The man also told deputies that Vazquez had stalked him at his workplace two weeks prior to the shooting, leading deputies to believe that the shooting was premeditated, the affidavit shows.

Vazquez was eventually arrested on Wednesday afternoon. He faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and criminal mischief.

