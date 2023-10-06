77º
‘Avoid the area:’ Edgewater police responding to ‘high-priority incident’

Incident happened near Juniper Driver and 15th Street

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Edgewater, Volusia County, Traffic, Crime
Police lights (WDIV)

EDGEWATER, Fla. – The Edgewater Police Department announced Thursday night that officers were working a “high-priority incident” in the area.

The department posted about the incident just before 11 p.m., explaining that it happened around Juniper Drive and 15th Street.

“Please avoid the area,” the post reads. “More details will be released as they become available.”

No additional information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

