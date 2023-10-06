Knife-wielding man shot, killed by Florida law enforcement officers after punching sergeant

AUBURNDALE, Fla. – Four Auburndale police officers and a Polk County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a knife-wielding man suspected of stealing a car, authorities said.

The fatal shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. Thursday near Polk Parkway and U.S. 92.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Auburndale officers were called around 11:10 p.m. after a 2011 Kia Sorrento was stolen from a Circle K at Berkeley Road and U.S. 92. Less than 10 minutes later, a two-vehicle crash was reported at the on-ramp to eastbound Polk Parkway from U.S. 92 west, deputies said.

An Auburndale police sergeant arrived at the crash site and determined that one of the vehicles involved in the wreck was the stolen Kia, sheriff’s officials said.

According to officials, the driver of the stolen Kia charged at the sergeant and punched him, so the sergeant shocked the man with his Taser. The man pulled the Taser probe out, however, and continued to resist the officer, sheriff’s officials said.

A Polk County deputy and four other Auburndale police officers, including a K-9, arrived and the man threatened them with a knife, authorities said.

The K-9 “engaged the suspect,” but he fought off the dog before aggressively approaching the officers with the knife, deputies said.

Four of the five officers and the deputy opened fire, striking the man, according to the sheriff’s office. They then began life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene, officials said.

The 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force will conduct an investigation into the shooting. Auburndale police will investigate the vehicle theft.