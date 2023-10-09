16-year-old student bites Florida school staff member during fight, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old student bit a Matanzas High School staff member who was trying to break up a fight, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the girl was in a fight with another girl on Friday when the staff member tried to separate the two students.

The sheriff’s office said the staff member was bitten on the forearm when they placed their arm around the student.

“This lack of respect for teachers and staff will not be tolerated in our schools,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a release. “School staff and teachers are here to teach you. Don’t fight in school. It takes a bigger person to walk away from a fight and de-escalate the situation than to engage in a fight or attack a faculty member. Parents, talk and teach your students how to handle disagreements and that fighting is not the solution.”

The teen was arrested for battery on a school official and was taken to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

