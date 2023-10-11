Get a free flu shot at these Centra Care events. Here’s when

OCALA, Fla. – The president of AdventHealth Centra Care is answering questions about the flu ahead of a free flu shot event on Thursday in Ocala.

News 6 is teaming up with Centra Care to host three events in October where Central Floridians can receive free flu shots. Insurance is not required.

Dr. Scott Brady said getting the flu can be very dangerous for children and adults, especially those with chronic medical conditions.

“The flu shot is the best thing you can do to prevent getting the influenza,” Brady said. “If you want to prevent that, and you can prevent hospitalization if you have a chronic disease, the flu shot is important.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, last flu season was moderately severe with approximately 31 million illnesses, 360,000 hospitalizations and 21,000 deaths.

The vaccine for this season came after scientists studied spread of the virus a few months ago in the southern hemisphere.

“In Australia, there was a pretty good flu season, a normal flu season,” Brady said. “The strains that were there are now in our vaccine to protect us.”

As it’s early in the 2023-24 flu season, experts recommend getting vaccinated as soon as possible.

“You have to have the flu shot in your body for weeks before it can take full immunity. Now is the perfect time to get a flu shot,” Brady said.

With COVID-19 also circulating, the CDC has said both the flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine can be given in the same visit if the patient is due for both vaccines.

“You absolutely can get both the influenza shot and the COVID shot on the same day,” Brady said. “Your deltoids might be a little bit sore, but you can do that.”

The free flu shots will be offered at the following locations and times:

Thursday, Oct 12, at Centra Care in Ocala

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3708 SW College Road

Monday, Oct. 16, at Centra Care in Ocoee

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 11001 W. Colonial Drive, Suite 110

Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Centra Care in Melbourne

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 6345 N. Wickham Road, Unit 101

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: