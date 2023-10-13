Cape Canaveral Space Force Stations closes South Gate launch viewing area

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A popular launch viewing spot is closing permanently.

Cape Canaveral Space Force Station announced Friday its South Gate launch viewing area will be closed on Nov. 1.

The decision to close the viewing area was made after multiple crashes in the area and a “dramatic increase in mission cadence, prompting leadership to take action to prevent any future incidents.”

“The safety of the public is our utmost priority,” Brig. Gen. Kristin Panzenhagen, Space Launch Delta 45 commander, said in a release. “Recent incidents highlighted an unacceptable level of risk to bystanders at the South Gate viewing area and to the continuity of our mission. While we understand the disappointment this closure may cause, we cannot compromise on safety.”

According to the station, some other areas to visit to watch a launch include:

State Road 528 or the Beach Line Expressway, the commuter road from Orlando to Titusville. Approaching Port Canaveral, a view of the launch pads on CCSFS may be seen from the Indian and Banana Rivers.

Off State Road A1A along the Atlantic Ocean in Cocoa Beach.

Along the Indian River on U.S. Highway 1, between SR 405 and 402 (near Titusville).

