VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County sheriff’s deputy is being credited with saving the life of a baby.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Joseph Snowden was flagged down Wednesday by a mother and father after a baby began choking on pizza.

The sheriff’s office posted a picture of Snowden and the baby on Facebook, saying Snowden’s quick action helped save the child.

