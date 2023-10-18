79º
Former Clermont cheer coach sentenced to 29 years in plea deal over coercion of minor

Vigiland D’Haiti, 41, sentenced Tuesday

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Vigiland D’Haiti (Clermont Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A former Clermont cheerleading coach arrested in March 2022 — accused of sex crimes against children who attended his gym, Rush Allstars — has been sentenced to 29 years in prison.

Vigiland D’Haiti, 41, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to 29 years in prison after pleading guilty to coercing a minor victim to produce a visual depiction of sexually-explicit content, records show.

In court, the first and third counts of D’Haiti’s indictment had been dismissed in accordance with the 41-year-old’s plea agreement in July, those being one count of possessing images and videos of children being sexually exploited and one count of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, respectively.

D’Haiti’s 29-year sentence will include 15 years of supervised release and he will have to register as a sex offender, records show.

Following sentencing, D’Haiti was remanded to the custody of the respective U.S. Marshal, records show.

