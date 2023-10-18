Former Clermont cheer coach sentenced to 29 years in plea deal over coercion of minor

ORLANDO, Fla. – A former Clermont cheerleading coach arrested in March 2022 — accused of sex crimes against children who attended his gym, Rush Allstars — has been sentenced to 29 years in prison.

Vigiland D’Haiti, 41, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to 29 years in prison after pleading guilty to coercing a minor victim to produce a visual depiction of sexually-explicit content, records show.

In court, the first and third counts of D’Haiti’s indictment had been dismissed in accordance with the 41-year-old’s plea agreement in July, those being one count of possessing images and videos of children being sexually exploited and one count of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, respectively.

D’Haiti’s 29-year sentence will include 15 years of supervised release and he will have to register as a sex offender, records show.

Following sentencing, D’Haiti was remanded to the custody of the respective U.S. Marshal, records show.

