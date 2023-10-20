TRAVEL ALERT: Spirit Airlines cancels dozens of Orlando flights due to jet inspections

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dozens of Spirit flights in and out of Orlando International Airport have been canceled as the airline says it’s necessary in order to perform aircraft inspections.

As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, at least 45 Spirit flights had been canceled at MCO.

In a statement, the airline said that it could take several days before things are back to normal.

While this action is being taken out of an abundance of caution, the impact to our network is expected to last several days as we complete the inspections and work to return to normal operations. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to take care of affected Guests. Our Guests are advised to monitor their email and check their flight status on spirit.com or the Spirit Airlines App before heading to the airport. Spirit statement

[RELATED: Here’s why Orlando International Airport goes by MCO, not OIA]

Twenty-five aircraft are to be inspected, according to Spirit, calling it a small section of its planes.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: